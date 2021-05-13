Singapore Changi Airport closes all passenger terminal buildings to public

Changi Airport remains open for air travel during this period.

Singapore's Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced that it will close all passenger terminal buildings to the public starting from Thursday until May 26 in renewed efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In addition, Jewel Changi Airport, the entertainment and retail complex inside the award-winning airport, will also be closed for 14 days, Xinhua news agency quoted the announcement as saying on Wednesday.

CAG said that Changi Airport remains open for air travel during this period.

Passengers may also continue to be dropped off and picked up from the airport. However, this time no public will be allowed into the terminal.

Access to the passenger terminal buildings will be restricted to only passengers with air tickets and essential airport workers. Some essential services and the food and beverage outlets will remain open.

CAG said that all workers in Changi Airport's Terminals 1 and 3, and Jewel Changi Airport, have been undergoing mandatory Covid-19 tests in a special testing operation starting May 9, following the detection of cases at the airport.

This is to quickly detect, isolate and treat any potential positive cases in the airport community, it added.

Singapore Changi Airport has been awarded the title of World's Best Airport at the 2020 Skytrax World Airport Awards.

The airport has claimed the prestigious title for the eighth consecutive year.

Changi Airport, dubbed “a destination in itself” made layovers for travellers. Before the pandemic, travellers could spend their time enjoying hundreds of retail and dining outlets, catch up on rest at the airport's hotel, treat themselves to spa treatments or enjoy the vast entertainment options on offer.

The airport also prides itself in providing an aesthetically pleasing backdrop for travellers to capture those Instagram worthy images.