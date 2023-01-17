Singapore expects full tourism recovery by 2024

The city-state saw 6.3 million visitors last year, exceeding the Singapore Tourism Board's (STB) forecast of between four to six million, while revenue from their spending was estimated to reach S$13.8 billion to S$14.3 billion (about R177 trillion). STB’s director of communications Terence Voon said the numbers were achieved even though Singapore had quarantine measures in the first quarter of 2022, reflecting that there was “strong pent-up demand” to visit Singapore.

But factors such as flight capacity and any renewed border restrictions could moderate tourism recovery, said STB chief executive Keith Tan. Tourism contributes about 4% to Singapore's annual gross domestic product, according to the STB. In 2019, the regional travel hub saw a record 19.1 million visitors and S$27.7bn in revenue. Following the announcement of reopening of Chinese borders, the South east Asian country is expecting 12 to 14 million arrivals and up to S$21bn in revenue in 2023.

There were 3.6 million visitors from China in 2019, making it the largest contributor to Singapore’s tourism before the pandemic. But while it had strict travel restrictions in place, China was overtaken by Indonesia, India, Malaysia, Australia and the Philippines. As of January this year, there are 38 flights from Singapore to China weekly, which is about 10% of the pre-pandemic capacity. The Singapore transport minister said in parliament last week that airlines had applied to operate more flights between the two countries, and the authorities would evaluate and approve them progressively.

