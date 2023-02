Singapore will drop a requirement for travellers who are not fully vaccinated to show Covid test results or purchase coronavirus travel insurance from Monday (Feb 13), the government's virus task force said yesterday (Thursday).

Masks will also not be required to be worn on public transport, the health ministry said in a statement, as authorities lowered the disease outbreak response level to "green" from "yellow", indicating Covid-19 is not threatening.

However, masks will still be mandatory in healthcare settings, where there is interaction with patients and in indoor patient-facing areas.

"Within Singapore, our Covid situation has remained stable over the recent months, despite increased travel over the year-end holidays and China's shift from zero Covid," Lawrence Wong, deputy prime minister and co-chair of the virus task force, told a media briefing.