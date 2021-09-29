Sri Lanka scraps on-arrival PCR testing for all travellers

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka's Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella on Wednesday said that a mandatory on-arrival PCR test at the Bandaranaike International Airport has been scrapped for travellers who were fully vaccinated or produced a negative PCR test from their country of departure. Rambukwella told Xinhua that the mandatory PCR testing had been scrapped from Wednesday for fully vaccinated travellers who had a negative result within 72 hours of departure.

Arrivals should also have their second dose administered two weeks prior to arrival, Rambukwella said. Sri Lanka is ready to re-open the country to tourists in a bid to strengthen its lucrative tourism industry which has employed over 4 million people directly or indirectly. Authorities said they are now looking to ease a number of Covid-19 restrictions so that fully vaccinated travellers can travel to the country, in order to boost tourist arrivals and foreign exchange into the country.