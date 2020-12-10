Study links Japan's domestic travel campaign to increased Covid-19 symptoms

By Rocky Swift

TOKYO - Researchers in Japan found a higher incidence of Covid-19 symptoms among people who have participated in a domestic travel campaign promoted by the government, suggesting that it is contributing to a spread in the virus.

The findings will make dismal reading for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has defended the travel campaign, saying it was needed to stop many small businesses in the hospitality sector from going bust due to the lack of customers as a result of the virus scare.

High fever was reported by 4.8% of users of the Go To Travel campaign compared with 3.7% for non-users, according to a preprint of a study that examined data from an internet survey of more than 25,000 adults. Participants also had higher rates of throat pain, cough, headache, and a loss of the sense of taste or smell.

"The subsidy program may be incentivizing those who had higher risks of Covid-19 transmission to travel, leading to larger cases of infections," according to the authors, who included researchers from the medical schools of the University of Tokyo and University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).