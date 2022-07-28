Take your parents down memory lane with 7 unique railway stays

Travel during childhood or early years was almost incomplete without a train journey with our parents. The scenic routes, meals, munchies during the journey, and conversations with fellow passengers made the journey even better. It gave us the opportunity to spend time with one another as a family and embrace the value of slow travel.

Story continues below Advertisement

As such, Booking.com presents six global railway stays to resurrect the magic and help inspire travellers looking for a nostalgic trip with their parents. Parents are sure to love railway-themed stays, considering staying in a converted train carriage or a former train station is a dream come true for train buffs like parents. Research by the travel platform reveals that 66% of Indian travellers are planning to pick a destination to travel to based on whether or not they have unique accommodation options.

From authentically-converted Pullman railway carriages that capture the nostalgic glamour of rail travel to a train that stays permanently stationed on a historic bridge high above a national park, there is something for train buffs. Chanakya BNR Hotel, Odisha, India Chanakya BNR Hotel. Picture: Supplied Chanakya BNR Hotel is an idyllic getaway located just 200 meters from Puri's pristine coastline. Staying at Odisha's only heritage hotel is like going back in time and witnessing India's magnificent railway legacy.

Story continues below Advertisement

This hotel is a small piece of heaven, with all 37 sea-facing rooms featuring customised artwork from the wonderful Indian Railways. The timeless grace of old-world charm with all the modern luxuries offered by Chanakya BNR is something to be cherished and appreciated. Without a doubt, this hotel offers a stay that is warm yet memorable. The Old Railway Station, Petworth, United Kingdom

Story continues below Advertisement

Featuring authentically-converted Pullman railway carriages, this unique bed and breakfast is a former Petworth Railway Station, built in 1892, in the South Downs National Park. Guests arrive at the restored wooden station building, which was built in the Victorian times, and will spend the night in a historic train carriage, which is now modernly designed from the inside. If the weather is good, guests can start their day with a delicious breakfast on the station platform before visiting the beautiful market town of Petworth or enjoy a 20-minute drive through the British countryside to discover the nearby Amberley Castle, a 900-year-old West Sussex castle within medieval walls.

Story continues below Advertisement

Kruger Shalati - The Train on The Bridge, Skukuza, South Africa A room on the Kruger Shalati - The Train on The Bridge. Picture: Supplied Permanently stationed on the historic Selati Bridge, high above the Sabie River in South Africa's iconic Kruger National Park, this stunning train has been transformed into an unique lodge, with glass-walled train rooms and a marvellous Instagrammable pool overlooking the park's crocodiles, hippos, buffaloes and elephants. Offering the same experience travellers had about 100 years ago when their train would park overnight in the exact spot, this unforgettable stay is a must-do experience for everyone.

The Crawford Hotel at Union Station, Colorado, United States The loft guest room at The Crawford Hotel at Union Station. Picture: Instagram Located in downtown Denver, a short walk from Ball Arena, The Crawford Hotel at Union Station is right above the iconic Denver Union Station. The landmark station opened in 1881 and has been restored to be the heart and soul of downtown Denver. Guests can enter the hotel through the once again bustling railway station and spend the night at the vibrant transit hub. Each of the hotel rooms tells a different story, with some rooms recreating the romance of train travel while others hosting beautiful "Colorado-curated" collections of art and artefacts.

Hapuku Carriages Kaikoura, Kaikoura, New Zealand Just a short walk from the beach, Hapuku Carriages Kaikoura offers a unique overnight experience in a restored railway carriage. Built in 1921, the carriage was situated on a farm in Waiau for many years and carefully restored into this cosy place to stay, which now also has a Booking.com Travel Sustainable badge for the measures taken to offer its guests a more sustainable stay.

Guests can relax at the outdoor bathtub overlooking the mountains and the kiwi blue sky while listening to the sounds of nearby trains passing by and the ocean lapping at the nearby shore. Station Amstelveen, Amstelveen, the Netherlands Situated in the town of Amstelveen, just a short drive from the city centre of Amsterdam, this charming bed and breakfast is a former historic train station from 1915.

Featuring rustic, cosy, and comfortable rooms, this Travel Sustainable property managed to keep the original train station feeling. The property faces the old rail tracks, and its beautiful gift shop used to be the station's ticket office. The iconic red brick, three-story station is close to little shops, cafes, and restaurants, as well as to the Amsterdamse Bos (Amsterdam Forest), Amsterdam's largest park and recreational area.

If the weather is nice, travellers can bike to the vibrant city of Amsterdam to visit its world-famous museums and enjoy a variety of activities like a canal cruise or cheese tasting. Alojamiento Vagon Rural, Murcia, Spain Set in Murcia, near the Roman Bridge and the Murcia Bullring, Alojamiento Vagon Rural offers a unique stay in a historic train carriage from the 1950s, which has now been transformed into a vintage-style apartment.