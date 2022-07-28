Thailand considers casinos to lure more tourists

By Patpicha Tanakasempipat After decriminalising cannabis, Thailand is now considering casinos to attract foreign money and lure more tourists to galvanise its pandemic-hit economy.

A panel of Thai lawmakers submitted a report on Wednesday to Parliament, recommending that the government issue a decree allowing "entertainment complexes" that include legal casinos to be built in key cities across the country. The proposal comes as Thailand seeks to revive its all-important tourism industry, a key to rebooting the country's economy. The blueprint, if adopted, could help Thailand generate billions of dollars from foreign investors, travellers and Thai gamblers - who would otherwise spend gaming money in neighbouring countries, according to the panel.

"We're focused on attracting foreigners to step up tourism and draw more money out of their pockets," said Pichet Chuamuangphan, a lawmaker from the Pheu Thai Party, who is a vice chairman of the panel. "This will also stem the outflow of money from Thai gamblers and help the government collect hefty taxes for our economic security." The proposal for casinos comes amid Thailand's broader move toward a more-liberal legal landscape.

Last month, Thailand became the first country in Asia to decriminalise cannabis and first in Southeast Asia to move toward legalising same-sex unions. Greater Bangkok would be ideal for the initial casino, followed by facilities in seaside southern provinces such as Phuket, Krabi or Phang Nga, Pichet said. Tourist destinations like Chiang Mai in the north and Chonburi, home to beach resort Pattaya, are also obvious contenders among the 77 provinces.

At least 400-billion baht ($11-billion) in additional tax revenue would be collected annually once several facilities are operating, he said.

