Thailand may resume visa-free entry for tourists but with ’mandatory quarantine’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

By Sputnik reporter Thailand's government might grant visa exemptions for foreign tourists from 66 countries with an extension in the allowed period of stay from 30 to 45 days, taking into account the 14-day quarantine requirement the Bangkok Post newspaper reported on Friday, citing a governmental source. The foreign ministry's representative, Tanee Sangrat, told the media outlet that earlier this week, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had ordered the foreign office to consider easing restrictions on foreigners arriving in the country after he had received a related proposal from the country's home ministry in a bid to boost the coronavirus-battered national economy from the tourism sector. Under the proposal, free-visa entry to Thailand will be granted to foreigners from three groups of countries, with the first one including 56 states with a 30-day allowed period of stay. The second group compromises Russia, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Mongolia and Laos, which have a maximum of a 30-day stay under the regulations of the Thai government, Sangrat explained.

The countries from the third group, namely, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Peru have bilateral agreements with the Thail authorities on a maximum of a 90-day period of stay.

However, Thailand will keep the visa-free entry regime for arrivals from the border states of Myanmar and Cambodia due to the high circulation of the Covid-19 on their territories.

Sangrat added that the group of 56 countries will be the first to be granted visa-free entry resumption and related the visa exemption extension from 30 to 45 days. Decisions on other groups of states will be made later, he specified, adding, that the resolution on the matter will be valid until September 30, 2021.

Notably, earlier in September, the Thai government approved a plan for issuing long-stay visas for tourists launched in October, allowing them to stay in the country for up to 270 days.

The scheme is also to be in effect until September 30 of the next year.