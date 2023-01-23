Thailand saw jump in tourist numbers last year, but below pre-Covid level

Thailand received 11.81 million tourists in 2022, up from just 400 000 the previous year, but the figure was still lower than the record 39.8 million people that visited the South-east Asian country in 2019. The figures were released by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) on Monday and predicted that 2022's number would double to 25 million this year, reported the BBC.

The country is set to start charging overseas visitors 300 baht (about R157) each from the start of June and now it has a target to increase tourist numbers to 80 million a year by 2027. Tourism revenue accounted for more than 10% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019, said the tourism body. In 2021, it was just 1%.

By aiming to more than double the number of people who visited before the pandemic, the Thai government hoped to see tourism spending rise above $150 billion (about R2.6 trillion). “This target, once achieved, could raise the country's tourism revenue to 5 trillion baht in 2027,” the BBC quoted the government's Public Relations Department as saying in a Facebook post. The announcement also said Thailand planned to upgrade tourism safety standards to accommodate the influx of visitors.

Like much of South-east Asia, Thailand is expected to see a jump in tourist numbers from China, which dropped the strict border controls it put in place during the pandemic. In December 2022, China's immigration administration said passport applications for its citizens wishing to travel internationally would resume from January 8. The announcement brought to an end almost three years of strict quarantine rules for arrivals and prompted a rush of people booking overseas trips, with travel sites reporting a spike in traffic.

