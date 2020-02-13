The Maldives is more than white-sand beaches and cobalt blue lagoons









The South Asia destination is attracting lovers, solo travellers and family groups. Picture: Suyeon Kim from Pixabay. White-sand beaches, cobalt blue lagoons, exquisite modern villas with rustic touches and amazing food. Really, what’s not to love about the Maldives? Did I also mention the amazing snorkelling excursions, among other things? This is where you get to share your sweet nothings and do sweet nothing, too. Honestly, the things you can do here are endless: hiking, windsurfing, treasure hunting, a city tour of Male, paddleboarding, a visit to the national museum and the ever-so-reliable spa escape. Accommodation

If you can afford to splurge, book at the Coco Bodu Hithi, which is located in North Male Atoll. It is a 40-minute speedboat ride away from Malé International Airport. Boasting modern comforts, it features villas with private pools and free wi-fi in the rooms.

Guests can take part in yoga sessions, although these need to be pre-booked.

The luxurious villas at Coco Bodu Hithi feature flat-screen TVs, Chinese TV channels and DVD players. Hot coffee can be enjoyed at the outdoor decks or personal in-room bar. An electric kettle and personal safe are included.

For the health-conscious, the property provides Tai Chi pavilions, as well as an over-water gym. Relaxing massage services are available at the spa. Priced around R10 000.

Of course, a visit doesn’t need to cost an arm and a leg. For between R400 to R500, you can stay at Cocoisles Inn, which is located on the beachfront in Kaashidhoo. It has a garden and free wi-fi. Private parking can be arranged at an extra charge.

All units are equipped with air conditioning, a microwave, fridge, kettle, a bidet, a hairdryer and a wardrobe. At the guest house every room has a flat-screen TV, a private bathroom and a patio with a lake view. A continental breakfast is available daily at the Cocoisles Inn.

Food



Reethi offers the best Asian, modern European and Italian cuisines. At night, this place is transformed into a dramatic food theatre. The concept will also blow your mind.

The floor is divided into three distinct experiences: Earth (French cuisine), Fire (Asian flavours) and Aqua (a seafood lovers paradise, including an Italian flair).