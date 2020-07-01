Tokyo Disneyland reopens after 4-month virus closure

Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea reopened their doors with social distance guidelines on Wednesday following four months of closure over the novel coronavirus outbreak. Visitors need to have their body temperatures taken at the entrance and wear masks at all times except when dining.

Visitors are also asked not to hug and shake hands with Disney characters. With hand sanitizers placed in many locations in the park, visitors are asked to sanitize hands and wash them regularly. The operator Oriental Land limits the number of visitors to the parks to less than half pre-outbreak levels while cancelling many entertainment shows and parades.

"I was so looking forward to this day. This is like a dream," a man in his 40s told broadcaster NHK. The Tokyo park is the third Disneyland worldwide to resume services following Shanghai and Hong Kong. Disneyland Paris is set to reopen on July 15.

The Japanese government ended a coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo and four other prefectures in late May - the last remaining regions subject to restrictions. Meanwhile, Disneyland Paris will reopen on July 15 in phases, IANS reported.

The theme park has announced a phased reopening of the resort starting with the Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney's Newport Bay Club Hotel and Disney Village. The reopening is in line with guidance from the French government and health authorities, the theme park said in a statement.