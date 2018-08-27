Bali is an attractive destination for travellers. However one has to be in contact with their service providers should there be any issues that take place. Picture: Pexels.

Bali is a bucket list destination for many South Africans. It is filled with historical landmarks, water sports activities and fares well with the rand. However, in recent months, the island destination has been hit with many natural disasters, the latest being an earthquake with an alleged 6.5 magnitude tremor that hit Lombok last week.

Otto de Vries, the CEO of the Association of Southern African Travel Agents (ASATA), believes potential travellers should liaise with their agent to determine whether it was safe for travel or not.

“Travellers who have already booked should call their agency or accommodation to see whether the area is affected and safe for travel. Travellers should continue to liaise with their travel agency, transport or accommodation providers when they reach their travel destination as it is important to have back up plans and sufficient travel insurance in place if an incident occurs,” he said.

De Vries said travel insurance was a necessity for any trip.

“Travel insurance is critical and consideration must be given to the terms and conditions of the service provider should they choose to cancel or postpone their travel plans.”

De Vries urged travellers to take extra care if an incident takes place. They must follow the local media and local authorities.

He said affected travellers should also keep their family and friends up to date with information.

If you need embassy/ consular assistance (if you have lost your passport or are injured), contact the South African Embassy in Jakarta on +62 21 2991 2500 or the South African Honorary Consulate in Bali on +62 361 751223.