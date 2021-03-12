Tourism industry against price hike of Taj tickets

The tourism industry in Agra is up in arms against the proposed hike in the entrance ticket rates to the iconic 17th century monument of love, the Taj Mahal.

The Agra Development Authority (ADA) has passed a resolution to effect a steep hike in ticket rates, a move that has been widely opposed by the hospitality industry which is already in the dumps due the pandemic Covid-19 that forced closure of the Taj for more than 180 days and suspension of international flights.

The proposal has been forwarded to Lucknow for the Yogi adityanath government's seal of approval. Indications are that the new rates will come into force from April 1.

The ADA plans to hike the ticket rate from Rs 50 (R10,31) to Rs 80 (R16.50) for the domestic visitors and Rs 1,100 (R227) to Rs 1,300 (R268) for the foreign tourists. This will be in addition to Rs 200 (R41) ticket for visiting the main mausoleum.

Rates for other monuments like Sikandra, Etmauddaula, Fatehpur Sikri will also be revised upwards.