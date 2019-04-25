A view of St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. More than hundred were killed and hundreds more hospitalized with injuries from eight blasts that rocked churches and hotels in and just outside of Sri Lanka's capital on Easter Sunday, officials said, the worst violence to hit the South Asian country since its civil war ended a decade ago. (AP Photo/Chamila Karunarathne)

On Easter Sunday Sri Lanka was rocked by a number of targeted bomb attacks at prominent hotels and churches in the cities of Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa.



These attacks have resulted in more than 300 deaths and 500 injuries. Local authorities have stepped up security at locations, declared a state of emergency and may impose curfews at short notice.





Following the attacks, travellers are advised to:





If expected to travel during curfew hours, travellers are advised to pre-arrange transport with the necessary curfew permits, through their hotel or local host well in advance.



Carry relevant travel and identification documents for any checkpoints.



Anyone departing from Bandaranaike International Airport should arrive four hours ahead of the scheduled flight departure due to heightened security measures at the airport.