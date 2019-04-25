On Easter Sunday Sri Lanka was rocked by a number of targeted bomb attacks at prominent hotels and churches in the cities of Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa.
These attacks have resulted in more than 300 deaths and 500 injuries. Local authorities have stepped up security at locations, declared a state of emergency and may impose curfews at short notice.
Following the attacks, travellers are advised to:
If expected to travel during curfew hours, travellers are advised to pre-arrange transport with the necessary curfew permits, through their hotel or local host well in advance.
Carry relevant travel and identification documents for any checkpoints.
Anyone departing from Bandaranaike International Airport should arrive four hours ahead of the scheduled flight departure due to heightened security measures at the airport.
Follow the advice of local authorities and monitor the media for updates. Local news outlets, like Al Jazeera, are providing updates on the tense situation in Sri Lanka.