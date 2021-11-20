Ultimate luxury travel bucket list inspired by ‘Red Notice’

In Netflix’s “Red Notice”, Dwayne Johnson stars as an FBI agent who reluctantly teams up with a renowned art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), to catch another art thief mastermind Bishop(Gal Gadot). The trio travels across the world in the action-comedy, in search of Cleopatra’s golden eggs. If you were mesmerised by the dramatic landscapes in the movie, here are some luxury hotels you can visit from the destinations featured:

Rome, Italy Hassler Roma is at the top of the Spanish Steps, in the heart of Rome’s historic city centre. Known for being one of the top five-star hotels in the city, travellers are close to landmarks such as St. Peter’s Basilica, the Villa Borghese gardens, Trevi Fountain, and the Colosseum. The hotel itself exudes sophistication and charm, with panoramic terraces showcasing breathtaking views of Rome. The 87 rooms and suites are tastefully decorated, each adorned with antiques and art masterpieces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotel Hassler Roma (@hotelhasslerroma) Enjoy elegantly plated meals at the Michelin restaurant Imàgo, afternoon tea at Hassler Bistrot or an old-fashioned drink at the Hassler Bar. Indulge in a spa treatment at Hassler’s Amorvero SPA or get a new hairdo at the hair salon. Other amenities include a gym and a business centre. Visit www.hotelhasslerroma.com/ Bali, Indonesia

Como Uma Canggu is nestled in Canggu, a resort village on the south coast of Bali known for its laid-back café scene and surfing. The resort offers rooms and suites as well as one-and two-bedroom surfside residences. Designed with elegant interiors and pared-back furnishings, accommodation comes kitted with a Nespresso coffee machine and tea-making facilities, satin cotton bed linen, a walk-in rain shower, a private bar and wi-fi. With a wellness ethos, guests can take in the serenity with daily yoga and pilates classes, and hands-on healing and holistic therapies at the COMO Shambhala Retreat. For those who want to savour the ocean, COMO Beach Club provides an array of food and music options while you watch some of the most incredible sunsets. View this post on Instagram A post shared by COMO Uma Canggu (@comoumacanggu) The resort offers excursions to Bali’s iconic sea temples and treks through rice fields and traditional villages for guests who want to venture out. Visit www.comohotels.com

London, England Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park London sits between Royal Parkland and Knightsbridge. Its park side location allows guests to enjoy stunning views from each room and suite. The accommodation’s design, overseen by internationally acclaimed designer Joyce Wang, is further accentuated with curated artworks and custom-designed furniture.

Each room boasts a bespoke leather-topped desk, custom-made Onyx chandeliers and Volakas marble bathrooms. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park (@mo_hydepark) Most guests love afternoon tea at The Rosebery or an indulgent treatment at the onsite spa with 13 treatment rooms, a spacious Oriental Suite and the Rasul water temple. Visit www.mandarinoriental.com/london/hyde-park/ Valencia, Spain

Dubbed a “Palace among Palaces”, Hotel Palacio Vallier prides itself on showcasing fabulous food and drink experiences, and a regal design. The 19th-century mansion, situated in Valencia’s old town, has 31 rooms known for its restraint, baroque decoration and art deco inspired details. Each room comes kitted with a smart TV and international channels, Nespresso machine, pillow menu, Guerlain amenities and wi-fi, among other things. The hotel features The Perfumery. It got its name from the remains of a third-century Roman perfumery discovered during renovations.

The eatery offers traditional and contemporary Valencian cuisine. Lladró Lounge Bar, a sophisticated bar museum that serves delicious cocktails, is also worth checking out. Undoubtedly, one of the most attractive spots is the rooftop terrace with views of the Palace of the Generalitat, the Plaza de la Virgen and other historic monuments and iconic buildings in Valencia. Visit www.myrhotels.com/en/hotels/hotel-palacio-vallier/ Argentina Vines Resort and Spa in Mendoza in Argentina attracts travellers who seek privacy and grand views. The luxury property prides itself on Argentine culture, rustic natural beauty and warm-hearted hospitality. With a string of awards under its name, guests stay in deluxe villas with garden to Lake Andes views and soak in the sunrise, sunset and majesty of the Uco Valley.