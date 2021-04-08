Unruly passenger strips naked, misbehaves with crew onboard AirAsia flight

By Ashoke Raj

AirAsia passengers on Tuesday witnessed an unprecedented incident on i5-722 Bengaluru to Delhi flight when an unruly passenger stripped naked onboard.

A passenger who was onboard told ANI, "Firstly, the unruly passenger started a heated argument with the cabin crew about life jackets. He later misbehaved with the crew onboard and suddenly took off all the clothes in the flight."

Confirming the incident, AirAsia India spokesperson said, "An inebriated guest onboard i5-722, from Bengaluru to New Delhi on April 6, 2021, behaved in an inappropriate manner including with a cabin crew on duty inflight. The guest was advised repeatedly and paid heed only after multiple requests by crew members," AirAsia India Spokesperson said.

A crew member of AirAsia somehow controlled the unruly passenger onboard with the help of co-passengers and informed the pilots about the unwanted incident, following which the pilot of the aircraft informed Delhi's Air Traffic Controller (ATC) about the incident and sought priority landing. Just after landing, the passenger was handed over to police with help of aviation security CISF.