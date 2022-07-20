Visit Kyrgyzstan and drink horse milk – they say it’s good for your health

Kyrgyzstan is seeking to attract more tourists by promoting its traditional kumis – fermented mare's milk – which locals drink and bathe in and say is good for their health. The move comes as interest in fermented and probiotic drinks is soaring in many countries.

The importance of kumis to Kyrgyz culture is demonstrated by the fact that the Central Asian former Soviet republic's capital, Bishkek, is named after a paddle used to churn the fermenting milk. Through promotional films and festivals, Kyrgyzstan is encouraging tourists to experience the traditional nomadic Kyrgyz lifestyle by sleeping in a yurt in a lush mountain pasture close to the herds of horses that provide the milk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyrgyzstan Tourism (@kyrgyzstan_tourism) Tourists can also drink fresh milk, known as saamal, in the yurts. "We decided to try it after hearing about saamal and kumis from our friends who had visited Kyrgyzstan," says Ibrahim al-Sharif, a tourist from Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

"I cannot even describe its taste. There is nothing in Saudi Arabia that I would compare with it."

