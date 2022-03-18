WATCH: Celebrate the Indian spring at these colourful floral destinations

Here are some of the best flower-filled Indian destinations with a diverse colour palette as chosen by Booking.com. As you celebrate the season, soak in nature’s colours by visiting these beautiful flower destinations.

Dzukou Valley, Nagaland Dzukou Valley, Nagaland. PICTURE: Unsplash Along the Nagaland-Manipur border is the hidden Dzukou Valley, home to the famous and endangered Dzüko lilies as well as rhododendrons, aconitums, and euphorbias. You must trek from the villages of Viswema and Zakhama to experience the beauty of the area. The vast fields are covered in green, white, and yellow, and are a great place for trekkers looking for solitude among nature. Because of the valley’s elevation, you can take panoramic photos of the colourful landscape. Yumthang Valley, Sikkim

Yumthang Valley has an unusual mix of landscapes. The green and fertile valley filled with flowers, surrounded by snow-capped mountains with hot springs and a river running through it, can truly captivate your senses. Exotic flowers found in the valley include cinquefoils, primroses and cobra lilies. If you want to see more of the area's flora and fauna, you should go to Shingba Rhododendron Sanctuary. Apple orchard blossom farms Kotgarh, Himachal Pradesh Kotgarh is known as the “Queen of the Hills” and has become well-known for its apple orchards. Their apple orchard blossom farms, in particular, are a sight to behold, as they fill the fields with white. Each farm is up to 4 hectares and is filled with short trees that produce six or seven apples a branch. Since 1904, when Samuel Evan Stokes planted the saplings to help the local community get into trading and sustain a livelihood, this space has been blooming. The farms are a great place to get a taste of farm to table cooking.

Nishat Bagh, Jammu & Kashmir Nishat Bagh, India's second largest Mughal garden, was built on the eastern side of Dal Lake. The locals refer to it as the “Garden of Bliss”. It has views of the lake beneath the Pir Panjal mountain range, as well as the Zabarwan Mountains. If you want to see a variety of colours, Nishat Bagh is the place to go because it has a wide range of flowers, from roses to lilies. Originally intended to be designed in the style of Persian gardens, it was redesigned due to the valley’s topology and water resources. The garden has 12 terraces and a variety of water features such as fountains, water chutes, pools, and more. Khasi Hills, (Shillong), Meghalaya

