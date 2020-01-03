China's obsession with glass walkways has come back to haunt the Asian country.
Safety fears have forced the closure of a number of glass-bottomed tourist attractions, including the 488m-long Hongyagu glass suspension bridge - billed as the world's longest.
But there are signs that this tourism boom is starting to crack, literally. According to Bloomberg, in 2014, a mountainside glass walkway cracked under the weight of too many hikers.
2015 saw a glass bridge fractured and had to be closed after a visitor dropped a thermos on it. A year later, the Zhangjiajie Bridge had to be closed after it was mobbed by visitors far in excess of its designed capacity, a mere 13 days after opening.