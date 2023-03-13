WATCH: China’s mind-bending bridge looks unreal

This particular tourist attraction took over social media platforms back in 2020, and the internet found it hard to believe that it actually exist; it’s just that beautiful. The Ruyi Bridge is at Shenxianju, Taizhou, Zhejiang, China, and is believed to be glass shaped, it spans 100 meters across the east and west gorges of Shenxianj.

According to reports the construction of the bridge began in 2017 and was completed in 2020. That was the year the bridge went viral after a clip was posted on Twitter and people speculated whether or not it was real. I'd want better handrails.



(Ruyi Bridge at Shenxianju, Taizhou, Zhejiang, China) pic.twitter.com/EcctD6Dkbo — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) November 29, 2020 The bridge is a reminder that there are things yet to be discovered, that may look like something straight out of a sci-fi movie, but are worth experiencing for yourself. However, the internet seemed a little creeped out by the bridge, stating it looks “dangerous” and “scary”. One user wrote: “I want to but I really don’t. lol.’’