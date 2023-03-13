WATCH: China’s mind-bending bridge looks unreal

This particular tourist attraction took over social media platforms back in 2020, and the internet found it hard to believe that it actually exist; it’s just that beautiful.
The Ruyi Bridge is at Shenxianju, Taizhou, Zhejiang, China, and is believed to be glass shaped, it spans 100 meters across the east and west gorges of Shenxianj.
According to reports the construction of the bridge began in 2017 and was completed in 2020. That was the year the bridge went viral after a clip was posted on Twitter and people speculated whether or not it was real.
The bridge is a reminder that there are things yet to be discovered, that may look like something straight out of a sci-fi movie, but are worth experiencing for yourself. However, the internet seemed a little creeped out by the bridge, stating it looks “dangerous” and “scary”.
One user wrote: “I want to but I really don’t. lol.’’
“Nope nope nope nope 😳. Got the chills just looking at that. This is why I’m not an astronaut. Just saying.’’
According to an ‘’Interesting Engineering’’ report, the concept behind the bridge was for it to blend in with the natural environment. Additionally, it was inspired by the “ruyi” shape, “which is curved and symbolises power and good fortune in Chinese folklore.”
If you find joy in walking 140 meters high above things, then this should be added to your travel bucket list, but for the faint-hearted, it’s a hard pass.
The bridge resembles two other majestic landscapes in China, the Grand Canyon skywalk in Zhangjiajie, and the Tianmen skywalk, in Guangdong province.
