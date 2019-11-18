WATCH: David Beckham to open London inspired hotel in China









David Beckham will open The Londoner next year. Picture: Instagram/DavidBeckham. David Beckham has revealed more details of his first hotel titled The Londoner. The London inspired hotel in Macau is Beckham's first hotel. The new hotel is inspired by the UK capital city. Think Big Ben, Westminster and the Houses of Parliament. The hotel to open in 2020 is in conjunction with Sands China.The retired footballer will also design concept suites and two floors dedicated to bespoke tailoring. In an interview with Travel + Leisure, he said the hotel is a celebration of London. “London is my hometown, so to be able to bring some of the things I love from there to Macao – that sense of energy, humour, and attitude in the furniture and artwork — is a great feeling. We’re going to have everything from our iconic black cabs outside to mini-recreations of some of London’s most famous streets inside, like Bond Street and Savile Row,” he told the publication. Beckham promised “amazing service” - from staff remembering guests coffee order to the type of newspaper they like to read.

“Attention to detail is what makes a hotel stay special and memorable, so that’s super important to me with The Londoner,” he said.

On the hotel's website, the hotel is described as a “celebration of timeless British design.” The website states that the “experience begins with the exterior facade, modelled on the iconic Palace of Westminster and Houses of Parliament, complete with the 96-metre Elizabeth Tower and spectacular clock face.”

That’s not all.

There will be a 200-store shopping centre called Shoppes at The Londoner that caters to the luxury-minded, savvy shoppers, or those looking for a day out with friends and family.

The Londoner will also feature a “dining adventure” with British classics, traditional and modern Chinese cuisine, Macanese fusion food and Portuguese specialities. Masterchef judge and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will open a British gastro-pub on-site, that will serve anything from the proper Sunday roasts to traditional pie and mash.

