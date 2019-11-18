David Beckham has revealed more details of his first hotel titled The Londoner. The London inspired hotel in Macau is Beckham's first hotel.
The new hotel is inspired by the UK capital city. Think Big Ben, Westminster and the Houses of Parliament.
The hotel to open in 2020 is in conjunction with Sands China.The retired footballer will also design concept suites and two floors dedicated to bespoke tailoring. In an interview with Travel + Leisure, he said the hotel is a celebration of London.
“London is my hometown, so to be able to bring some of the things I love from there to Macao – that sense of energy, humour, and attitude in the furniture and artwork — is a great feeling. We’re going to have everything from our iconic black cabs outside to mini-recreations of some of London’s most famous streets inside, like Bond Street and Savile Row,” he told the publication.
Beckham promised “amazing service” - from staff remembering guests coffee order to the type of newspaper they like to read.