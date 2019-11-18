WATCH: David Beckham to style 12 suites at London-inspired hotel









David Beckham will add his style to 12 luxury suites at The Londoner in Macau. Picture: Instagram/DavidBeckham. David Beckham is adding his style to 12 luxury suites at The Londoner in Macau. Beckham will work with David Collins design studio in London on the project. According to Donna Campbell, the Executive Director Public Relations at the Sands China, The Londoner Macao integrated resort will open by 2021/22. Campbell via email said the project is a reimagining of the company’s existing Sands Cotai Strip home to the Sheraton Macao/Conrad Macao and St Regis Macao. The new hotel is inspired by the UK capital city. Think Big Ben, Westminster and the Houses of Parliament. The retired footballer said in an interview with Travel + Leisure, the hotel is a celebration of London.

“London is my hometown, so to be able to bring some of the things I love from there to Macao – that sense of energy, humour, and attitude in the furniture and artwork - is a great feeling. We’re going to have everything from our iconic black cabs outside to mini-recreations of some of London’s most famous streets inside, like Bond Street and Savile Row,” he told the publication.

On the hotel's website, the hotel is described as a “celebration of timeless British design.” The website states that the “experience begins with the exterior facade, modelled on the iconic Palace of Westminster and Houses of Parliament, complete with the 96-metre Elizabeth Tower and spectacular clock face.”

That’s not all.

There will be a 200-store shopping centre called Shoppes at The Londoner that caters to the luxury-minded, savvy shoppers, or those looking for a day out with friends and family.

The Londoner will also feature a “dining adventure” with British classics, traditional and modern Chinese cuisine, Macanese fusion food and Portuguese specialities. Masterchef judge and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will open a British gastro-pub on-site, that will serve anything from the proper Sunday roasts to traditional pie and mash.