David Beckham is adding his style to 12 luxury suites at The Londoner in Macau. Beckham will work with David Collins design studio in London on the project.
According to Donna Campbell, the Executive Director Public Relations at the Sands China, The Londoner Macao integrated resort will open by 2021/22.
Campbell via email said the project is a reimagining of the company’s existing Sands Cotai Strip home to the Sheraton Macao/Conrad Macao and St Regis Macao.
The new hotel is inspired by the UK capital city. Think Big Ben, Westminster and the Houses of Parliament.
The retired footballer said in an interview with Travel + Leisure, the hotel is a celebration of London.