WATCH: Don’t dare scream at this Japanese theme park, instead 'scream in your hearts'

A Japanese theme park has one request from its guests: "Scream inside your heart". While that may seem like an odd request, the aim for Fuji-Q Highland is to encourage guests not to scream during their rides. Fuji-Q Highland, like many other Japanese parks, is implementing this rule to prevent the spread of Covid-19, which saw many of the parks shut down for months. Fuji-Q Highland is located in Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi in Japan, and is near the base of Mount Fuji.The park released a video to demonstrate how visitors can "scream inside your heart" while enjoying these rides. And, who better to demonstrate how to handle these scary rides than two executives. Judging by the four-minute clip, they did a great job in not expressing their fear. Wearing a mask, the two executives who are dressed in business attire, get on the ride and firmly secure themselves before the adrenaline-fuelled adventure. The ride starts slow as it manoeuvres upward. They hold onto the handles firmly, showing no fear.

Between intervals, they are seen fixing their masks.Both are expressionless as they conquer the daring ride.

To ensure that visitors to the part, Fuji-Q Highland started the #KeepASeriousFace challenge where visitors will have to show their "serious face" during the ride, BBC reported. The people with the best "serious face" would get free tickets as a reward.

It is unclear what would happen if someone screamed on the ride. However, social media users were quick to comment on the no scream policy.

Responding to a BFM News tweet, user @myfiholic posted: "If this is not the epitome of zen, I don't know what is." (sic).

Another user @Malacire said: "What in the world? You paid for the ride & you are not allowed to scream?" (sic).