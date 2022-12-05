WATCH: Family books out entire plane for wedding

New Delhi - Destination weddings are increasingly becoming a trend in India. In one such instance, an entire aeroplane was reserved by a family to travel to the wedding venue since they didn't want to miss seeing family and friends.

A video showing this has gone viral on social media platforms. Shreya Shah, a digital artist, shared a picture of the flight's voyage on Instagram. The video clip featured Shah along with an aerial shot of a flight carrying wedding guests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreya Shah | Content Creator (@shreyaa_shaah) In the video, the bride and groom are seen seated next to each other while they are all seen amusingly waving their hands together. Shah also posted other videos with an elaborate 'haldi' ceremony. Multiple videos shared showed an extravagant haldi ceremony held at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

