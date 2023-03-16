WATCH: From delicious food to exotic islands, this is what Mzansi’s ‘it couple’ Nadia Jaftha and Xavier Haupt got up to in Thailand

Award-winning content creator Nadia Jaftha and her bae Xavier Haupt recently had fun in the sun in Thailand. The couple, arguably one of the most adorable celebrity couples around, flew over to Asia to taste Thai luxury, compliments of The Tourism Authority of Thailand and their travel partner, Wolo Travel.

So, what did Nadia and Xavier get up to? Enjoyed gastronomic Thai experiences Jaftha and Xavier dined on a variety of delectable Thai meals throughout their stay at several of the Island's award-winning restaurants, one of which offered rooftop dinners with views of the cityscape. They were joined by fellow content creators, Nuzhah Jacobs and Kelly KiKx.

A hotbed of Eastern culture Adding an experience of local culture and spirituality into their trip, the couple visited the Chalong Temple, the Big Buddha statue, and Phuket Old Town, all of which are landmarks of ancient Thai history. Part of their visit to these sites included entering the grand pagoda, world-renowned for its intricate gold leaf statues and striking architecture.

The Phi Phi Islands are some of the most famous Islands in Thailand and a firm favourite for South Africans visiting the country’s sunny shores. The pair enjoyed a day of boat riding and snorkelling in the pristine waters while on their trip to the islands. Commenting on why Thailand is the destination of choice for sun-loving South Africans and couples, the director at the Tourism Authority of Thailand in London, Sadudee Sangnil, said Thailand is poised to serve the needs and whims of a diverse variety of travellers. Sangnil said their accommodation and tourism specialists have crafted experiences to offer guests a holistic experience of luxury that touches on cuisine, culture, leisure, and the best features of the natural landscape.