WATCH: Fushifaru isn't your typical Maldives 5-star resort. Here's why

Perfectly positioned in the Lhaviyani Atoll in the Maldives, Fushifaru is the first resort we explore during our week in the tropical destination. After 18 hours of travel, my stress and fatigue melt away as the staff line up to welcome our group, their broad smiles a comfort.

Two men perform traditional Boduberu songs and dance while the other staff members clap their hands in unison to the tune. One friendly lady places a palm tree carved necklace around my neck and cheerfully ushers me towards the reception area a short walk away. She later hands me fresh coconut water that offers respite from the balmy weather. The roar of the ocean greets me when I reach my villa, my home for the next three nights. The amenities are luxe but designed to make you feel at home. The 5-star resort offers 44 beach villas and 19 water villas. My jacuzzi water villa boasts a double bed, a sofa, spacious bathroom with shower and bathtub, a writing desk, tea and coffee making facilities, outdoor seating and a jacuzzi.

Picture: Phando Jikelo. Even though it's tempting to spend your time in your villa-the resort offers plenty of bucket list activities to tick off. Even on rainy days, there's an allure of activities that leave guests enthralled. The Dhivehi way Picture: Phando Jikelo. Resorts in the Maldives are typically associated with luxury. While that is true, Fushifaru does a good job to merge culture, history and the Maldivian lifestyle with its experiences. Every Friday is dedicated to the Maldivian culture so guests can truly immerse themselves in learning more about the local lifestyle.

The Thaana class offers a new side to the Maldives as staff teach guests how to write their name in Dhivehi -the official language of the Maldives. Picture: Phando Jikelo. As someone who loves coconut, there are also tutorials on how to dehusk one, its benefits and how easy it is to make coconut milk and cream. Staff also demonstrate how one can climb a palm tree to fetch coconuts. Some locals even take a nap under its sheltering leaves.

The Maldivian food scene is a crucial part of the Fushifaru experience, and executive chef Kadrianta Sinulinga does a good job of demonstrating the destination's cuisine through his meals. During our cooking class, the charismatic Kadrianta teaches us how to prepare Maldives tuna curry, chapati and fried coconut rice. Kadrianta is knowledgeable about spices and offers vast insight into the destination's spice history. Picture: Phando Jikelo. Night escape

The Sandbank experience, just a 10-minute boat ride from the resort, is a bucket list for most travellers to the resort. Think dreamy aerial shots, blue skies and OTT picnic setups. Since the weather wasn't too great during our stay, we opted to check it out at night.

Despite the potential heavy downpour, our adventurous souls jump into the boat and take a 10-minute ride to the sought after attraction. With just our cellphone torches to guide us and an outdated phone to call for when we want to leave, we revel in every moment. Despite not having the "Instagrammable " experience, we sit down and share horror stories -and pretend to be on Survivor Maldives. On our way back, plankton lights our path back to the resort. Bespoke