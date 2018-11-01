The bronze Statue of Unity pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a leader of the Indian independence movement who helped wrest the country from British control.

You’d have to climb 182 meters into the sky to reach the top of the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue and a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, an Indian independence leader who was crucial in uniting a fractured country.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on hand Wednesday — Mr. Patel’s birthday, known as National Unity Day — to unveil the mammoth statue, which looks over green hills and the Narmada River in the western state of Gujarat.





For perspective: It’s almost twice the height of the Statue of Liberty, including the pedestal. Without her pedestal, it would take more than five Lady Liberty's standing head-to-toe to reach the statue’s head .



