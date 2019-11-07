Newlyweds Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney have left for honeymoon in Indonesia, and have booked a R188 263 a-night five villa estate.
The couple exchanged vows at a star-studded ceremony at Belcourt Mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, in October.
To ensure her Dior wedding dress was kept in pristine condition in the hours leading up to their vow exchange, the French fashion house stored it in a lavish guest suite at the historic Hotel Viking.
A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "The Dior design team flew in directly from Paris the day before J.Law tied the knot, and the gown had a private guest room booked for safekeeping at Newport's historic Hotel Viking for the evening."