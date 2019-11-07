WATCH: Inside Jennifer Lawrence's R188K a-night honeymoon









The hotel's 33 villas are set on 530 private acres, and offer amenities like private plunge pools and spectacular ocean views. Picture: Instagram Newlyweds Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney have left for honeymoon in Indonesia, and have booked a R188 263 a-night five villa estate. The couple exchanged vows at a star-studded ceremony at Belcourt Mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, in October. To ensure her Dior wedding dress was kept in pristine condition in the hours leading up to their vow exchange, the French fashion house stored it in a lavish guest suite at the historic Hotel Viking. A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "The Dior design team flew in directly from Paris the day before J.Law tied the knot, and the gown had a private guest room booked for safekeeping at Newport's historic Hotel Viking for the evening."

The Oscar-winning actress, 29, and the art dealer husband, 34, have been honeymooning at the exclusive Nihi Sumba Resort in Indonesia. The remote island destination is known for its luxurious villa accommodations and excellent surf, reports people.com.

"The hotel's 33 villas are set on 530 private acres, and offer amenities like private plunge pools and spectacular ocean views, but the newlyweds stayed at an even more elusive spot on site: the private home of the resort's owner, entrepreneur Chris Burch. His residence, known as Mendaka, is available to book and has hosted its fair share of celebrity guests, including Christian Bale, who stayed there last year," said a source.

According to the source, Lawrence and Maroney went horseback riding and visited nearby Sumbanese villages, which the hotel helps to support via its charitable Sumba Foundation, during their stay at the resort.

The spa, Nihi Oka, offers outdoor massages in a bamboo pavilion perched above the ocean. At the on-site Nihi Sumba Boathouse, guests can go for excursions to surf, fish, charter a boat, dive, kayak, spearfish, snorkel, jet ski or stand-up paddleboard. There's also horseback riding and yoga.