WATCH: Is this the best 5-star resort in the Maldives?

There is a lull in the air as we board our boat to Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa in the Maldives. As the small boat zips through the turquoise waters, I take in the fresh air, savour the striking views and wait in anticipation for what the team at Hideaway has in store for us for the next 48 hours.

Located in the northern Haa Alifu Atoll, the luxury resort holds true to its name as most travellers who come here seek a hideaway. The exclusive all-suite Maldives resort, set on a crescent-shaped private island, boasts magnificent views everywhere you look. Exhausted from our long travel day, my butler ushers me to my Ocean Villa. The super luxurious villa comes kitted with an infinity pool, a jacuzzi bathtub, furnished verandah, sundeck, wi-fi, coffee machine, aircon and more.

There's even a closet where you can unpack your clothes and a comfy area by the deck to relax while you listen to the waves crash below. Some travellers prefer staying in their villas as it has everything they need for a relaxing holiday.

Besides the out-of-this-world accommodation, Hideaway also prides itself in exhilarating water sports and experiences and award-winning cuisine. Known for being a prime location for snorkelling and scuba diving, guests get to swim up close to an abundance of fish and coral just metres away from the beach.

We got to enjoy the benefits of its White Platinum Plan, which includes complimentary use of snorkelling equipment and non-motorised water sports, recreation activities like yoga and the choice of two excursions during our stay. These include visits to local islands, a dolphin cruise and house reef snorkelling. The plan also includes access to the sports facilities, gym, Aqua Floating Park, unique food and drink experiences and more. Everything at Hideaway is laid back, meaning you can do as little or as much as you like.

Besides the scheduled activities, I enjoy walks around the property (there are bicycles available at the villa), laze by the beach and reading on the deck. Hideaway, unlike most resorts in the country, goes above and beyond the call of duty to ensure that one's stay is one to remember. The little details make staying here worthwhile. As the property is vast, there's a string of restaurants at the resort that caters to different palettes. Matheefaru, a sand-floored seafront restaurant, offers a daily-changing buffet, while Sunset Pool Café has Asian and European influences. My favourite, Samsara Asian Fusion, is set on an open-air terrace perched on stilts above the blue lagoon. With a strong fusion of Thai, Indian and Japanese influences, the meals, or the views, do not disappoint.

Travel porn Hideaway makes the perfect backdrop for those Instaworthy pictures. From the calming ocean and boat scenery to floating breakfasts at your villa, the options are endless. Overall, Hideaway ticks all the boxes for the ultimate Maldives getaway, whether you want to spend it with your bae, your family or by yourself. I definitely want to return when travel is safe again.