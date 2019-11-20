Travellers are always finding ways to save while on holiday. Some skip on fancy hotels in favour of immersive experiences while others want to save their coin.
If you do happen to find yourself travelling to Japan, there is a hotel that offers a room for 130 yen (around R17.64) a night. According to the Daily Mail, if you book room no 8 at Business Ryokan Asahi, located in Fukuoka City on Kyushu Island, you will get the room for a knock out price.
There is one condition: the footage of your stay will be live-streamed on the hotel’s YouTube channel.
The “Big Brother” style room is quite tiny and there are cameras everywhere.
For guests concerned about being caught naked or being overheard, there is no audio on the live stream and nakedness is not permitted.