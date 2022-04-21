WATCH: Local influencer Kay Yarms reveals her best-loved Thailand spots

Fashion and beauty influencer, Kay Yarms’s recent trip to Thailand had her 500K+ followers glued to their phones, while they lived vicariously through her feed to see what her next stop would be. The popular beauty and lifestyle influencer was living it up on a seven-day trip. She shared luxurious accommodation spots, authentic Thai dishes, and several prominent tourist attractions.

In a fun, show-it-all, two-part vlog, Kay took her followers along on a journey through exquisite Thailand, sharing her thoughts and feelings about her favourite spots along the way. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kay Ngonyama (@kay.yarms) When asked about her experience, Kays said Thailand, its oceans and warm weather have always held a special place in her heart and that this time around, it was great to enjoy the more luxe side of the country. Based on her most recent experience, Kay says that Thailand should be on the bucket list of all South Africans looking to travel this year. She shared her favourite spots to spark your wanderlust.

Keemala If you’re looking for an outstanding and luxurious place to stay, Keemala is the place to be, according to influencer.

Offering a luxurious escape in an all-pool, villa wonderland that is right in the middle of a rainforest, Keemala was the first resort that Kay stayed in. What struck her was that each villa had its own private pool which overlooked the Kamala Village and the Andaman Sea. While giving her followers a tour, she mentioned that she had checked into a room called the bird’s nest, which it truly was. Enjoy the food at Old Phuket Town View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kay Ngonyama (@kay.yarms) Kay said she wanted to immerse herself in the Thai culture. And the best way to do this was by experiencing dishes that the locals feast on. Dishes such as dim sum, Thai noodles and bao buns were on the menu on a food trail in Old Phuket Town.

Embrace the rich culture and experiences on offer Thailand is known for its strong heritage, and of course the beautiful scenery, which is why visiting the Big Buddha in Phuket is considered one of the most important and revered landmarks in the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kay Ngonyama (@kay.yarms) Another not-to-be-missed activity is visiting the Phuket Elephant Sanctuary. The sanctuary has a firm stance on ethical tourism and rescues sick, injured and old elephants. Guests of the sanctuary only get to feed and spend time with the elephants under supervision – there are no rides or shows. A luxurious yacht trip It’s all sunshine and rainbows in Thailand, known for about 11 hours of sunshine per day, don’t forget your sunscreen!

Thailand is the country where you experience the tranquillity of the ocean. Kay recommends that you do it in style and venture out onto the crystal blue waters via yacht. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kay Ngonyama (@kay.yarms) Spa experience To unwind and prepare for departure, the last stop on Kay’s trip was at Banyan Tree Spa for an unforgettable spa treatment. One of the most prestigious in the world, the spa offers a panoramic view of the city’s skyline, brought to life by a holistic spa experience.