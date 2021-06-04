WATCH: Meet the blind man who climbed Mount Everest

Zhang Hong is the first blind man in Asia and the third in the world to climb Mount Everest. The 46-year-old completed the climb on May 24, with three high altitude guides.

Hong, who lost his sight due to glaucoma at the age of 21, was inspired by Erik Weihenmayer, who is also blind. He climbed Everest in 2001.

"No matter if you're disabled or normal, whether you have lost your eyesight or you have no legs or hands, it doesn't matter as long as you have a strong mind, you can always complete a thing that other people say you can't," he told the publication.

It hadn't been an easy road for Zhang. He embarked on a rigorous training program that entailed high altitude rock climbing to the top of the Lobuche peak. Lobuche is a Nepalese mountain that features two main peaks, Lobuche East and Lobuche West.

He also trekked up a flight of stairs.

Not giving up, Zhang persevered through the trek. He admitted that he was scared to embark on this epic journey as he "couldn't see where I was walking" and sometimes fell.

“But I kept thinking because even though it was hard, I had to face those difficulties, this is one component of climbing, there are difficulties and dangers, and this is the meaning of climbing," he added to Reuters.

On his Instagram page, Hong posted a video that he submitted to Everest.

Holding a walkie talkie, people on the other side congratulated him. "Congratulations, congratulations. come down, take photos" with another advising him to take videos.

"I would like to thank my family, my guides (@dawasteven8000m), the folks at Fokind Hospital, and @asiantrekking who have been extremely supportive of my journey. This is only the beginning as I would like to climb the #SevenSummits #Everest2021," Hong posted on the post.