WATCH: Orangutan goes viral for wearing sunglasses at Indonesian zoo

An orangutan at the Taman Safari Zoo in Bogor, Indonesia has gone viral on TikTok offering users plenty of smiles and laughs. A video posted by Lolita Testu, who goes by @minorcrimes, shows the primate cleverly picking up her sunglasses before trying them on after Testu mistakenly dropped them in the zoo enclosure.

As seen in the viral footage, the primate first put the glasses on upside down, but she soon realised something was not right and wore them the right way. The baby orangutan also tried to get in on the action but after mama orangutan was done showing off, she wasted no time in throwing the shades back over the fence. “So I’m down a pair of sunglasses but up a very good story,” Testu wrote on TikTok.

Since being shared the video has racked up over 40 million views. @minorcrimes So I’m down a pair of sunglasses but up a very good story ##monke ♬ original sound - Lola Testu TikTok users who commented on the video seemed fascinated that the orangutan appeared to know how to wear the sunglasses. “But how did she know how to put them on and what they were, and who to throw them to?” asked one user.