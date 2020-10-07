WATCH: Quarantine in style at this Thailand luxury resort

Nestled in the forested hillside of Patong, The Senses Resort is the ideal quarantine hotel for those who are visiting the country.

The hotel has created a special package for guests who are quarantined at The Senses. According to France 27, 16 villas have been specially prepared for quarantine guests. The 220 square metres villa got a redesign to accommodate quarantine travellers.

There are gourmet meals and other attractive perks including your own private pool.

The Senses Resort has become a top global brand and the one in Phuket offers a unique ambience of relaxation to create a haven of tranquillity and wellbeing for its guests. With stunning views over the city and the azure-blue Andaman Sea beyond, the resort is an ideal respite for those who need to quarantine.

Thanchanok Pramkull, the assistant director for sales at The Senses Resort, told AFP News Agency that the package includes three meals a day, private car transfer from Phuket International Airport and a nurse on call 24/7.