WATCH: SA couple attacked by swarm of giant honeybees while exploring Sri Lanka

South African YouTube couple Leanne and Dan have lived to tell the tale after they were attacked by a swarm of giant honeybees while exploring Sri Lanka. The content creators, The Buddymoon, released a video on their YouTube and TikTok, showing every detail of the traumatic and near-fatal experience.

In the video, the couple were shooting content at the Nine Arches Bridge in Sri Lanka when the swarm of bees attacked them.

Leanne tried to run for cover, while Dan tried to remain calm. During the ordeal, the panicked couple were separated and had to seek help on opposite sides of the bridge. The locals were friendly and assisted the couple separately on either side of the bridge.

Dan was assisted by a security guard and a local man, who lit a fire that assisted in creating smoke to deter the bees. When the bees were successfully removed, the security and the man removed the bee stings and applied ointment on him. Leanne, on the other hand, revealed that she ran screaming for help and was grabbed by a man who put her in a room with an open fire while a woman tried hitting the bees off.

Leanne said she was grateful as the woman didn’t stop helping her until the bees were all gone. The woman was also stung during this process. Once the couple had been reunited they quickly made their way to a local hospital 20 minutes away to seek medical attention. “It was not so fun to be attacked by so many bees,” said Leanne.