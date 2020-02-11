Bangkok - A cruise ship carrying thousands of people will not be allowed to disembark in Thailand over fears of travellers infected with the novel coronavirus, the countrys Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Tuesday.
In a Facebook post, the Minister said that the Westerdam cruise ship's 2 257 people will not be allowed to leave the vessel once it docks in Thailand, reports Efe news.
The vessel, operated by shipping company Holland America Line, announced that it would dock on Thursday in the coastal city of Laem Chabang, about 125km southeast of Bangkok.
"Westerdam is sailing for Laem Chabang, Thailand, where the current cruise that departed February 1 will end on Thursday," Holland America Line had said in a statement on Monday, adding that guests would be transferred to Bangkok for their return home after disembarking the vessel.
The ship had previously been denied entry into Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines and the US island territory of Guam.