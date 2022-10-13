WATCH: Thailand’s resort city opens movie theme park to woo tourists

Bangkok - A movie theme park opened to the public on Wednesday in Thailand’s tourism hot spot Pattaya, as part of the Southeast Asian country’s efforts to boost tourism and the economy. The theme park, with an area of about 6.24 hectares, is a collaboration between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Amazon Falls, a Thailand attractions developer.

It features various water play areas and multiple characters from some of the most popular Hollywood films. “We hope to create a dreamlike destination that brings people’s favourite characters and movies to life, and give audiences the extraordinary journey they are unlikely to find elsewhere,” said Liakat Dhanji, the CEO and chairperson of Amazon Falls, owner and operator of the Columbia Pictures Aquaverse park.

“The theme park will be a key component in our Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Smart City’s development plan. We will provide full support to ensure the success of the project and help create a long-term sustainable development in the EEC,” said Kanit Sangsubhan, EEC Special Advisor on Strategic Development. Also at the opening ceremony, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya said the park was a significant vote of confidence for Thailand and a testament to the strength and appeal of Thailand as one of the global leaders in tourism.

Tourism, a key driver of Thailand’s economy, is gradually recovering. According to the TAT, Thailand is expected to welcome 10 million international visitors this year, generating a revenue of about $39.4 billion (about R720bn).

