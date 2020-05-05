WATCH: The airport of the future? Disinfection booths and autonomous cleaning robots

A sanitising spray will be applied for instant disinfection. The booth, which is kept under negative pressure to prevent cross-contamination between the outside and inside the environment, is currently being utilised by staff who take part in public health and quarantine duties at the airport.

The statement by the airport also revealed that the AA is conducting a pilot test of applying antimicrobial coating at all passenger facilities, including high-touch surfaces in the terminal like handles and seats of Automated People Movers and passenger buses, smart check-in kiosks and check-in counters, toilets, seating area in the terminal, baggage trolleys, and elevator buttons.

Once the trial is complete in May, it may become a long term solution for the airport.

There will also be the deployment of autonomous cleaning robots to ensure thorough disinfection of public areas and passenger facilities in HKIA. Intelligent Sterilization Robot, equipped with ultraviolet light steriliser and air steriliser, is deployed round-the-clock in public toilets and key operating areas in the terminal building. The robot can move around autonomously and sterilize up to 99.99 percent of bacteria in its vicinity, including both the air and object surfaces, in just 10 minutes.

Steven Yiu, Deputy Director, Service Delivery of the AA, said the safety and wellbeing of airport staff and passengers are always their priority.

“Although air traffic has been impacted by the pandemic, the AA spares no effort in ensuring that the airport is a safe environment for all users. We will continue to look into new measures to enhance our cleaning and disinfection work,” he said.