Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan was ranked the Top Hotel in the World by Travel + Leisure for 2018. Pictures: Four Seasons Resort.

If you are planning a trip to Bali, you might as well splurge to stay at the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan. The 5-star hotel was ranked the Top Hotel in the World by Travel + Leisure for 2018.

Fancy some Full Moon yoga?

A 15-minute drive away from Bali’s Ubud, this resort takes privacy and luxury to another level.

Guests will have to walk a suspension bridge to get to the resort. Once there, a lotus pond that floats on the resort rooftop welcomes you (It is great for couples who want to watch the sunset…).

Or a walk down the suspension bridge at sunset!

One would immediately fall in love with their rice bowl-shaped architecture and the lush Ayung River Valley.

Travel + Leisure gave the hotel a 98.22 scoring, and with good reason.

Or taste Bali with their range of authentic Bali cuisine...





Travellers can expect cooking lessons in a bamboo-clad centre designed by Elora Hardy and Sacred Nap relaxation treatments.

Perhaps a lie-in by the pool...





That’s not all, the 60 room hotel also offers a spa, a fitness centre, anti-gravity yoga and some of the best fine dining experiences yet.

Watch here:



