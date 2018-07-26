If you are planning a trip to Bali, you might as well splurge to stay at the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan.
The 5-star hotel was ranked the Top Hotel in the World by Travel + Leisure for 2018.
A 15-minute drive away from Bali’s Ubud, this resort takes privacy and luxury to another level.
Guests will have to walk a suspension bridge to get to the resort. Once there, a lotus pond that floats on the resort rooftop welcomes you (It is great for couples who want to watch the sunset…).
One would immediately fall in love with their rice bowl-shaped architecture and the lush Ayung River Valley.
Travel + Leisure gave the hotel a 98.22 scoring, and with good reason.
Travellers can expect cooking lessons in a bamboo-clad centre designed by Elora Hardy and Sacred Nap relaxation treatments.
That’s not all, the 60 room hotel also offers a spa, a fitness centre, anti-gravity yoga and some of the best fine dining experiences yet.
Watch here: