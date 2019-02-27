Villa Cella Bella in Ubud creates their famous flower pool on Instagram. Picture: Instagram.

A video of the staff of Villa Cella Bella in Ubud creating their famous flower pool has gone viral. Villa Cella Bella posted it on their Instagram page, and it has since garnered over 100 000 views. The 5-star accommodation, booked via Airbnb, offers travellers some of the most picturesque views. Set in the heart of a Balinese jungle- this villa is the epitome of romance. One of the popular room types is their Private River Villa.

It promotes itself as being an "Insta-Worthy" villa which offers awe-inspiring views of the verdant jungle, serene river valley, and waterfalls. Guests will get their own private butler and private balcony. Ubud centre is a 15-minute drive away.

One of the guests named Anna said: “It’s hands down the most beautiful and serene place you could imagine and I would rate it 6 stars if I could. What makes this place special it’s the people that work there-you will feel so taken care of and all your needs will be anticipated.” (sic).

Watch: The staff create the perfect flower pool in Bali