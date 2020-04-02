WATCH: Viral video of tigers fighting for territory is the most exhilarating thing you'll see today

The wild. It will leave you at the edge of your seat and spellbound. Like the video posted by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan who posted a two-minute clip of two male tigers fighting for territory in Central India. The video has since gone viral.

Kaswan, who has a following of over 102 000 on Twitter, posted: “Territorial fight between two full-grown #tigers. Listen with headphones. Powerful Roar & it's echo from Indian #forests. Via WA. Today project tiger has completed 47 years in #India.” (sic)

In the video, the tigers go head to head. They roar excessively and move slowly- their eyes fixed on each other. Thirty seconds into the clip, one makes the first move when he pounces on the other, his claws digging into the other tiger. The duo goes silent for a few seconds, roaring occasionally. That is until they start to brawl continuously. Exchanges of the tourists can be heard throughout the video.