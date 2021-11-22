WATCH: We rate The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

Clinton Moodley spent two nights at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort. He shares his experience: Location

The five-star property is on the Unesco Biosphere Reserve in Baa Atoll and is surrounded by the Indian Ocean. It provides the perfect getaway for those who want privacy. First impression The welcome didn't stand out for me, but they did their best to make it as warm and friendly as they could. The resort's design is spectacular and is every influencer's dream getaway. The design celebrates its surroundings and has many marine-inspired decorations.

Who visits The resort caters for all types of travellers, whether you travel alone, as a family, or with your partner. The staff

The staff were friendly and accommodating. Our schedule was pretty full over the two days and I appreciated that the staff didn't hover over us too much. The room Westin Maldives offers spacious villas, some of them with direct access to the beach. The villas, designed by award-winning architects PEIA Associate, boast private decks and luxury amenities.

The design is environmentally and socially sustainable, featuring local materials, arts, crafts, and state-of-the-art invisible technologies. My beach villa had direct access to the beach and a pool with loungers. Amenities include a king-size bed, bathtub and rain-forest shower, lounge area, TV and an orange juice press. Due to the full itinerary, I didn't get much time in the room, but the time I did spend in the villa was nothing short of bliss. Food

Photograph : Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) Westin Maldives prides itself on its foodie experiences. The three restaurants and an elevated bar guarantee memorable culinary experiences in stunning surroundings. From the elaborate wellness breakfasts at the Island Kitchen to the authentic Asian street cuisine at Hawker, there's something for everyone. The Pearl, a sophisticated Japanese dining experience with stunning views, pulled out all the stops with a five-course keizaki dinner on our last night. The vast menu offered some seafood delicacies and the best matcha crème brûlée I've eaten. The activities

Travellers can book a range of water sport activities, among them snorkelling, parasailing, kayaking and scuba-diving. There is also a spa for those who need pampering. The WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio is for travellers who want to train with the view of the ocean. The Westin Family Kids Club® offers an abundance of fun with daily activities and programmes. I enjoyed soaking up some sunshine at the pool with a thrilling read. Final thoughts The luxury property is one of my favourite places in the Maldives. I will visit again just to stay in an overwater villa.