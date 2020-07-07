WATCH: What pandemic? Vietnam opens world's first gold-plated hotel

It has been months since many have travelled following the devastating effects of the coronavirus. But that has not stopped a Vietnam hotel from launching the world's first gold-plated hotel. The five-star Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel, owned by Hoa Binh Group and managed by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, is located in Hanoi in Vietnam.

The project cost around £160-million (about R3.4-billion) to build, Daily Mail reported. Dubbed as "The most luxurious hotel in Southeast Asia" the 5-star property looks as good on the outside as it does on the inside, starting from its gold exterior.

As you walk inside, you will find a gold-plated lobby, a golden infinity pool with incredible views, and an imperial classic style bathroom with 24K gold-plated appliances.

It teases on its website: "As the very first Dolce hotel in Asia, we aim to transform every moment with our guests into extraordinary opportunity to inspire them. Whatever you need to enhance your stay – to create, to innovate, to learn, or to grow – let us be your muse."

And, judging by the lavish fixtures, it's not long before travellers start to flock to the hotel post-pandemic.

'With its gold inspired look, one may think that they would pay a fortune to book a room, but the price compares to a 5-star stay in South Africa, if not cheaper. The rate starts from $250 per night. Chairman of the Hoa Binh group told the Daily Mail he wanted everyone from "ordinary people to the super rich… to check-in".



He believes "there is no other hotel like this in the world" The Hoa Binh group hopes to add more gold inspired projects in Vietnam, including one in Ho Chi Minh City and a resort in central Vietnam.

62-year-old guest Luong Van Thuan told Reuters that the hotel "changed my mind about what luxury can be".

Van Thuan, a hotel owner, said: "Other luxury hotels usually use marble as tiles, but here everything is gold-plated down to the washing basin."