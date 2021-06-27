WATCH: World's highest luxury hotel opens in Shanghai
J Hotel debuted its inaugural property atop the Shanghai Tower, the tallest skyscraper in China and second-tallest in the world.
Dubbed as the “world's highest luxury hotel”, the hotel shines in experiences, art and design.
The 165-room hotel is the height of luxury that showcases spectacular urban scenery, from the Bund and the Oriental Pearl Tower to the expanses across Puxi and Pudong.
The luxury rooms come kitted with multi-function iPads for in-room control and service requests, coffee and tea facilities, smart TV, pillow menu, free wi-fi, among others.
Other attractive offerings include butler service, 24-hour in-room dining and laundry services, limousine and car rental and e-Shop Services.
Not to mention the hotel's seven restaurants, bars, 84th-floor swimming pool and spa facilities.
According to AFP, the hotel's special experience rate starts from 3 088 yuan (R6 738) a night. The more expensive offerings include the J Suite, complete with crystal chandeliers and sauna, which costs 67 628 yuan (R147 609).
The hotel is part of Jin Jiang International Hotels, a major Chinese state-owned group, and officially opened on Saturday.
"On the day of our opening even the web page was overloaded with so many visitors with strong interest and they have such (a) strong will to come and experience our hotel. Of course, this is very encouraging to all of us, but at the same time, we are committed to making sure that all our guests are well taken care of," Renee Wu, sales and marketing director told AFP.
Source: Agence France-Presse and www.jhotel-shanghai.com