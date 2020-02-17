Bali has become a top destination for travellers hoping to soak up the sun, sea and culture.
YouTuber Natalia Taylor, who has amassed over 300k followers on Instagram, decided to give her followers a glimpse of her recent Bali holiday, only this time she was not at the island destination.
The influencer shared how she faked her Bali holiday on her YouTube channel. The video titled “ i FAKED a vacation at IKEA” reveals how she managed to convince her fans that she was enjoying her holiday in the Asian country.
She said Indonesia was the ideal place to “fake” her holiday as it was famed for being a “gorgeous getaway full of tropical paradise and exotic photo opportunities.” She called it the perfect place to “fake an influencer holiday and lie to all of her followers.” Taylor said many influencers have been caught in the act before.
She decided to test the theory and see whether her followers would fall for it. The influencer headed to IKEA, a European multinational group that designs and sells furniture, kitchen appliances and home accessories. She accompanied her trusted photographer Ally Amodeo to take the images of the “Bali holiday.”