How many people can you fit in a rickshaw? No, it's not a trick question. But you can take a guess. A video has gone viral that answers this very question. Filmed in the town of Bhongir in Telangana, the bizarre footage shows 24 women and children stuffed inside an autorickshaw.

According to India Today, the video was shared on social media by reporter Aashish Pandey with the caption, "How many passengers an auto can fill any guess? Alertizen found 24 passengers, all women and children travelling in an Auto in Bhongir. (Motor Vehicles Bill 2019 asks for a fine of Rs 1000/Extra passenger in case of overloading). (sic)"

On the surface, it seems funny and harmless enough, but India's track record for rickshaw accidents is one that's constantly in the news. The news outlet reported that earlier this month, 15 labourers died in Mahabubnagar, when an overloaded auto in which they were travelling, was hit by a speeding truck.

The rickshaw is a popular mode of transport for many in the country, with some tourists even choosing it over taxi cabs and the public railway system.

