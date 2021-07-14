Why One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives ticks all the boxes for celebrities

Celebrities are always scouting for places where they can escape from the indefatigable glare of the paparazzi. A place where luxury meets serenity to allow a break from their frenzied routine. And an island escape, especially a private one, holds much appeal.

It’s no surprise that the One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives has become the go-to escape for the rich and famous. Now more than ever, a tropical paradise, where you can let your hair down, soak up the ocean breeze and marvel over the picture-perfect white sandy beaches and inviting turquoise waters; is at the top of everyone's bucket list. And if you can afford to splurge, the amenities here fulfil your every whimsy.

As such, it’s little surprise that the likes of Gordon Ramsay, Milla Jovovich, Russell Crowe, David Beckham and Tom Cruise, stayed here. Even Roman Abramovich, who is the owner of Chelsea FC, was a guest as well as the families of football legends. So what makes One&Only Reethi Rah so attractive. First and foremost, there is complete privacy. Guests can be themselves at all times. To give you an idea of the scope of this Indian Ocean paradise, it is located on one of the largest islands in North Malé Atoll. It is fringed by 12 pristine beaches.

Guests are transported in style with several options including: luxury yachts or a private seaplane or speed boat. THE view from one of the water villas here. Picture: One&Only website Accommodation options vary from beach and water villas. Talk about the ultimate in opulence, these villas boast panoramic viewers that beg for a dip in the ocean and getting your tan on. And the grand beach villa with a pool is jaw dropping with its private swimming pool and terrace with canopied day beds.

Surrounded by palm trees, this place is perfect for four adults. It has two large bedrooms. Everything from the living space to the bathroom is a celebration of the Maldivian design. The water villas are equally spectacular. Of course, the pièce de résistance here are the Grand Residence and Grand Sunset Residence. While this haven lends itself to plenty of idleness, guests can enjoy their favourite activities from sailing, fishing, snorkelling to a plethora of water sport adventures. Private yacht charters are available as well.

Guests can also indulge in their wellness offerings from pampering spa treatments and pilates to yoga by the ocean. There is a wellness specialist to assist with acupuncture and meditation. YOGA on the deck will help align those chakras. Picture: One&Only website Now to the culinary options. Guests can choose from postcard-perfect private dining options. However, if you would prefer to dine at one of their several restaurants, they cater for every palate, too.

The Botanica restaurant is their signature garden-to-table restaurant. It celebrates fresh and naturally-sourced ingredients. At the Reethi, diners can choose from three experiences split into Earth (French), Fire (Asian) and Aqua (Italian, ideal for seafood lovers). Other options include: modern Japanese-Peruvian cuisine at Tapasake, pizza, gelato and Italian snacks by the poolside at Rabarbaro and, last but not least, a magical Middle Eastern affair by the ocean at Fanditha.