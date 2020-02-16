Kyoto is celebrated as one of the most romantic places in Japan. Picture: Supplied.

Blessed with breathtaking landscapes and steeped in history, the old city of Kyoto is celebrated as one of the most romantic places in Japan. It’s also known for its Buddhist temples, Shinto shrines, majestic palaces and cover-worthy gardens. 

Exploring this city together would be a priceless undertaking.Visitors are encouraged to e-bike, which gives them a local’s perspective. Some of the biggest attractions include the Daitokuji Temple Complex, Imamiyajinja, and the Kitanotenmangu Temple.

The Kyoto Imperial Palace will blow you away, including the parklands close by, which are filled with lush flora and fauna, including carp ponds and cherry blossom trees.

Other musts on your itinerary include a visit to Kinkaku-ji, otherwise known as the Golden Pavilion. This is the most famous temple in the city. For a more intimate experience, enjoy a stroll through the Philosopher’s Path, which is the perfect backdrop to create serious travel envy for your Instagram followers.
Couples will be spoilt for choice in this lovely city.

Stay 

Located in Kyoto, 1.2km from Sanjusangen-do Temple and 1.5km from TKP Garden City Kyoto, Kyotoya Kamogawagojo offers free wi-fi and air conditioning. 

The property has river views and is 1.8km from Kiyomizu-dera Temple and 2.3km from Samurai Kembu Kyoto. The holiday home features one bedroom, a TV, an equipped kitchen with a microwave and a fridge, a washing machine, and one bathroom with a bidet.

Kyoto International Manga Museum is 2.6km from the holiday home, while Tofuku-ji Temple is 2.6km away. The nearest airport is Itami Airport, 47km from Kyotoya Kamogawagojo. Priced at around R4 000 for four nights.

Dine

Fortune Garden Kyoto restaurant is a French bistro where you can enjoy your meal while enjoying the beautiful green bamboo grove garden. This restaurant features a warm space where people gather.