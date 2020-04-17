Wish you were here! How this couple bought one-way ticket to Bali on eve of lockdown

While we’re cooped up at home in lockdown, many of us are dreaming of where we might be living instead. We may be fantasizing about a more spacious house or less crowded and wilder surroundings. So you’ll be pretty jealous of this British family of four, who have managed just that – by buying a one-way ticket to Bali amid the coronavirus crisis. Corinne Pruden, 39, and her husband Dave, 49, are living in an idyllic bamboo house with their twin sons, aged two.

They booked their tickets on March 16, flying out that afternoon – eight days before the UK imposed its lockdown.

The pair had been living in Budapest for the last five years, where they ran a cafe, and had decided to go backpacking around South America for six months.

But while staying with their family in the UK to say their goodbyes, the US imposed its foreign travel ban, affecting the family’s connecting flights.

Dave said: "Our flights were cancelled, our cafe was closed and we were facing a lockdown and we thought, 'We’ve got an adventure planned, we’ve told the boys, we’ve got to do something, we can’t just let this thing beat us,”' so we booked a ticket that day and flew to Bali later on that afternoon."

His wife added that staying in the UK with their parents "wasn’t feasible" as was finding a place to rent in Europe.

"Bali gave us the opportunity to stay somewhere for a relatively cheap price, surround the boys with nature, isolate ourselves relatively and just make sure that we stayed as far away from society as possible to give ourselves the chance to survive this thing," Corinne told Sky News.

But she added that it was a "really strange feeling" because they were doing the opposite of what everyone else was doing – with Britons returning home from all over the world.

On Bali, there have been 113 confirmed coronavirus cases and two deaths. All foreign visitors have now been banned from entering and people are urged to stay at home where possible. Those who breach regulations face a fine of £5,000 (about R116 000) or a year in jail.

But despite this, Corrine said their new home in its beautiful setting is perfect – and, with an inflatable pool bought for the garden and fruit and vegetable deliveries from a Michelin-starred restaurant, it’s a wonderful haven as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic.

