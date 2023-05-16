3 popular visa options for South Africans planning to move their parents to Australia

A significant population of South Africans living in Australia as permanent residents or citizens and who have parents in South Africa want to bring them over, says Sable International’s Australia Migration Agent, Sam Hopwood, Hopwood says the Australian Department of Home Affairs operates a Parent Visa system for people who have children who have been living in Australia as permanent residents or citizens for a minimum of two years.

“In order to qualify for one of these visas, the applicant must meet what is referred to as the balance of family test. This test states that the applicant must have at least half of their children living in Australia as permanent residents or citizens. All children, including stepchildren and adopted children of all applicants, are included in the balance of family test,” says Hopwood. There are three types of visa available: Contributory Parent Visas

Sub-class 143 (offshore) The Australia Migration Agent says this is a permanent visa referred to as a “Contributory” visa. “The initial application fee is A$4 355 (R55 500) for the first applicant and A$1 465 for the partner/spouse of that person. This visa is open to people of any age. The current estimated processing time is 12 years,” says Hopwood.

He says there is no bridging visa linked to the application, so applicants will not have any automatic right to reside in Australia while the application is in process. Subclass 864 (onshore) This is a permanent visa referred to as a “Contributory” visa. The initial application fee is A$4 355 for the first applicant and A$2 175 for the partner/spouse of that person.

“This visa can only be applied for if the main applicant is over the age of 67 years of age. Current estimated processing time is 12 years. When the applicant applies, they will automatically be granted a bridging visa on-shore, which allows them to remain in Australia indefinitely. There is no additional cost for the bridging visa,” Hopwood says. He adds that in both the abovementioned visas, the second instalment for each applicant is A$43 600 and is referred to as the “contribution” amount. Both visas take roughly about 12 years to process and grant the applicant permanent residence in Australia. Aged Non-contributory Parent Visa

Subclass 804 (onshore) The third is a “Non-Contributory” Visa. “This visa is a permanent visa. However, it will take up to 30+ years to process. In reality, the visa is only a viable option for those people who can come to Australia on a Visitor Visa which allows them to apply for this visa on-shore. In doing so, they will be granted a bridging visa which allows them to remain in Australia indefinitely.”

Hopwood says the application fee is A$4 560 for the main applicant and A$2 280 for any second applicants over the age of 18. The visa can only be applied for if the main applicant is over the age of 67 years. He says that while living in Australia on the bridging visa, the applicant won’t have access to the Australian Medicare system and will be required to fund their own health care. The exception to the rule is for citizens/residents of countries that fall under the reciprocal health-care agreements. The Australia Migration Agent recommends that all applicants apply onshore rather than offshore, if possible and in order to apply onshore, an applicant must be 39, which is a certain age governed by the Social Security Act 1991.